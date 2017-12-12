FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Ex-investigator tells of fleeing Turkey with evidence of corruption
Sections
Featured
India's tax department considers tax on virtual currencies
BITCOIN
India's tax department considers tax on virtual currencies
Mukesh Ambani programmed to punch through $100 billion
Breakingviews
Mukesh Ambani programmed to punch through $100 billion
Backed by Putin, military pushes into foreign policy
Russia
Backed by Putin, military pushes into foreign policy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 12, 2017 / 1:01 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 1-Ex-investigator tells of fleeing Turkey with evidence of corruption

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Adds testimony from Korkmaz)
    By Brendan Pierson
    Dec 11 (Reuters) - A former Turkish police investigator told
jurors in a New York court on Monday of fleeing Turkey in 2016
out of fear of retaliation from the government after leading a
corruption investigation involving high-ranking officials,
taking his evidence with him.
    Huseyin Korkmaz, 30, was testifying in Manhattan federal
court for U.S. prosecutors in the trial of Mehmet Hakan Atilla,
an executive at the majority state-owned Halkbank           ,
who is accused of taking part in a scheme with gold trader Reza
Zarrab to help Iran evade U.S. sanctions.
    Halkbank has denied involvement with any illegal
transactions. Zarrab, a Turkish and Iranian national, has
pleaded guilty and testified against Atilla, saying he used
fraudulent food and gold transactions to launder money for Iran
with the help of Atilla and others. 
    Atilla has pleaded not guilty.
    "I took my wife and my daughter and I left the country that
I dearly love," Korkmaz testified. He said he eventually came to
the United States with the help of U.S. law enforcement
authorities, bringing audio recordings and other evidence from
his investigation.
    U.S. prosecutors have charged a total of nine people in the
case. Only Zarrab, 34, and Atilla, 47, have been arrested by
U.S. authorities.
    Korkmaz testified on Monday that he began investigating
Zarrab in 2012 for smuggling gold and money laundering.
    He told the jury that the investigation expanded to
encompass government officials including President Recep Tayyip
Erdogan, then prime minister, and Zafer Caglayan, then finance
minister, and former Halkbank general manager Suleyman Aslan. 
    Korkmaz did not give details about any thread of his
investigation that included Erdogan.
    Erdogan was never charged and he has called the Turkish
investigation a "judicial coup" and has said the U.S. case is
politically motivated.
    Caglayan and Aslan have not spoken publicly about the case,
and Reuters was unable to reach them for comment.
    Korkmaz testified that he ordered searches of multiple
individuals' homes in December 2013 and that evidence of bribes
from Zarrab was found in Aslan's home.
    Korkmaz said that he never saw evidence that Atilla had
taken bribes. 
    He testified that soon after the searches, he was reassigned
to another unit. 
    He told the jury that he decided to leave Turkey in 2016
because another prosecutor had requested an order for his arrest
and he did not feel safe.    

 (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Alden
Bentley, Toni Reinhold)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.