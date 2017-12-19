FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. trial of Turkish banker not legal, should be ended - Turkish minister
December 19, 2017

U.S. trial of Turkish banker not legal, should be ended - Turkish minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul said on Tuesday he will tell his U.S. counterpart that the New York trial of a Turkish banker, charged with helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions, is not legal and should be ended.

Gul told Turkish broadcaster 24 TV in an interview that it would be impossible to accept a verdict contrary to Turkey’s interests in the case, which has strained ties between the NATO allies. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans)

