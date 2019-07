Pompeo expresses disappointment over Turkey's acquisition of Russian missiles

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during the hemispheric anti-terrorism summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina July 19, 2019. Natacha Pisarenko/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with Turkey’s Foreign Minister on Saturday and expressed disappointment over the country’s acquisition of the Russian S-400 missile system, the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

Washington had opposed Turkey’s purchase of the Russian missile defense system and threatened to impose sanctions. Since then, President Donald Trump has been unclear over whether his administration was planning such an action.

Several Republican and Democratic U.S. lawmakers on Thursday pressed Trump to impose sanctions on Turkey over the purchase.