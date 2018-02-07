FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 11:14 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

Turkey, U.S. to discuss trial of Turkish banker, Syria and cleric Gulen in visit: Erdogan spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey and the United States will discuss U.S. support for the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria, the extradition of a Turkish cleric and a U.S. trial of a Turkish banker which “poisons” ties, a spokesman for President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters during a news conference in Ankara, Ibrahim Kalin said the issues would be discussed with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and U.S. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, who are expected to visit Turkey next week.

Turkish-U.S. ties have neared a breaking point recently over a number issues, including U.S. support for the YPG, the extradition of Gulen, accused by Ankara of masterminding a 2016 abortive putsch, and last month’s U.S. conviction of an executive from Turkey’s Halkbank for helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay

