Turkey's Yildirim says U.S. visa move positive, calls for extradition of cleric
November 7, 2017 / 8:13 AM / Updated a day ago

Turkey's Yildirim says U.S. visa move positive, calls for extradition of cleric

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Tuesday described the United States’ move to partially resume issuing visas in Turkey as a positive step, adding that Washington should extradite a cleric blamed for last year’s failed military coup in Turkey.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim addresses his supporters in Kirsehir, Turkey, August 23, 2017. Mustafa Aktas/Prime Minister's Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

“The limited reissuing of visas between the United States and Turkey... prior to our visit can be seen as a positive development,” Yildirim told reporters at a news conference before his departure to the United States, where he is due to meet U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
