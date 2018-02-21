FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2018 / 6:03 PM / a day ago

Tyson Indiana pork plant resumes operations after two-day shutdown

Theopolis Waters

2 Min Read

CHICAGO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc’s hog processing plant in Logansport, Indiana returned to normal operations on Wednesday after resolving a production-related problem that idled the facility since midday on Monday, a company representative said.

“We temporarily halted operations at our Logansport, Indiana pork processing facility due to a production issue. The issue has been resolved and the plant is back in operation today,” Tyson spokeswoman Caroline Ahn said in an email.

She did not provide details about the cause of the disruption or how the downtime would be made up at the plant that, according to Kerns and Associates economist Steve Meyer, has a slaughter capacity of about 15,400 head per day.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated last week’s hog slaughter at 2.384 million head.

“Plants usually add hours and add Saturdays to make up for these types of shutdowns. That gets hogs moved, keeps product available to fill orders and keeps hours for their workers,” said Meyer. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters, editing by G Crosse)

