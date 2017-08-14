FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pence says failed state in Venezuela threatens United States
August 14, 2017 / 3:56 PM / 2 months ago

Pence says failed state in Venezuela threatens United States

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Monday the United States would bring all its economic and diplomatic power to bear to see democracy restored in Venezuela, saying a failed state there threatens Americans.

“President Trump has made it very clear that we will not stand by while Venezuela collapses into dictatorship,” Pence told reporters in Cartagena, Colombia. “A failed state in Venezuela threatens the security and prosperity of our entire hemisphere and the people of the United States of America.” (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

