U.S. to lift sanctions on Rosneft unit if it is not involved in Venezuela - Abrams

(Reuters) - The United States would lift its sanctions on Rosneft Trading, a unit of Russian oil company Rosneft ROSN.MN, if it is clear the company is no longer involved in Venezuela, U.S. Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams said on Thursday.

Washington in February sanctioned Rosneft Trading for acting as an intermediary for Venezuelan state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela [PDVSA.UL], which in turn was sanctioned last year as part of the Trump administration’s efforts to force out socialist President Nicolas Maduro, who it calls a dictator.

Rosneft on Saturday announced it was selling its Venezuela assets, which include several upstream joint ventures with PDVSA, to another Russian state-run company. Tankers it had chartered to lift Venezuelan crude then left Caribbean waters empty after waiting off the country’s coast for weeks.

“If Rosneft Trading has nothing to do with Venezuela, then the sanctions that are based on its conduct in Venezuela or with respect to Venezuela should be lifted,” Abrams told reporters. “I don’t know if that’s true yet.”

He added that it was not yet clear if the transfer of funds and activities between the Russian state and Rosneft related to the Venezuela deal had taken place.

Neither Russia nor Rosneft has disclosed the name of the company that will be buying the Venezuela assets from Rosneft. But Russia did set up a new oil company, Roszarubezhneft, just as Rosneft was leaving Venezuela.

Maduro has called on the U.S. to lift its sanctions, and accuses Washington of seeking his ouster to assume control over the OPEC nation’s vast oil reserves.