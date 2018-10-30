FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2018 / 6:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

Venezuela a threat to regional stability, security: U.S. official

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Venezuela poses a clear threat to regional stability and could drag down key U.S. allies like Brazil, Argentina and Colombia, a senior Treasury Department official said on Wednesday.

“Venezuela poses a clear threat to regional stability and security,” Marshall Billingslea, assistant secretary for terrorist financing at the Treasury Department, told an audience in Washington.

“This is a hemispheric issue and the implosion of the regime there is a direct challenge for us,” he added.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Bernadette Baum

