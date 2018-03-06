FACTBOX-Near 250,000 still without power after U.S. mid-Atlantic storm

March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. mid-Atlantic and northeastern utilities said almost 250,000 homes and businesses were still without power on Tuesday after a snow and ice storm battered the region with violent winds late last week. More than 2 million customers were first affected by the storm. The utilities expect to restore service to most of the affected customers by later Tuesday but warned that those in the hardest hit areas may have to wait a few more days, they said. New York’s Consolidated Edison Inc, one of the harder hit utilities, said it had restored power to more than 111,000 of the 138,000 customers who lost service and expected to bring back the vast majority of the rest by the end of Tuesday. Most of the current outages were in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Maryland. The following lists major outages according to the utilities' websites: Power Company State/Provi Out Now Served nce FirstEnergy - New Jersey NJ 47,700 1,112,500 Avangrid - NYSEG NY 42,200 879,000 FirstEnergy - Pennsylvania PA, NY 29,400 2,023,300 Con Edison NY 27,700 3,323,500 Exelon - PECO PA 23,700 1,635,400 PPL - Pennsylvania PA 18,100 1,400,000 National Grid - Massachusetts MA 15,500 1,319,100 Exelon - BGE MD 14,900 1,282,300 Eversource - Eastern Massachusetts MA 6,800 1,157,200 Con Edison - Orange & Rockland NY, NJ 4,200 299,000 Dominion NC, VA 3,800 2,591,800 Fortis - Central Hudson NY 3,800 298,100 Rappahannock Electric Co-op VA 3,600 165,000 AEP - Appalachian Power WV, VA, TN 2,200 1,040,300 National Grid - Rhode Island RI 1,400 492,600 PPL - Kentucky KY, VA 1,100 1,086,000 Total 246,100 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)