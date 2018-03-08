FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 1:10 PM / a day ago

FACTBOX-Over 1 million still lack power after U.S. mid-Atlantic storms

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. mid-Atlantic and northeastern utilities said
over 1 million homes and businesses remained without power on Thursday,
the day after a snow and ice storm battered the region.
    The latest storm came as utilities were working to restore power to
the remaining 100,000 or so customers left in the dark from a storm late
last week.
    Between the two storms more than 3 million customers were affected in
the U.S. Midwest, Southeast, mid-Atlantic and Northeast.
    The utilities said they expected to restore service to most of the
affected customers by the end of the week.
    Most of the current outages were in Massachusetts, New Jersey,
Connecticut, Pennsylvania and New York.
    For a graphic on the outages see - tmsnrt.rs/2Ffuuuv
    
    The following lists major outages according to the utilities'
websites:
  
 Power Company                       State/Pr    Out Now         Served 
                                      ovince                  
 National Grid - Massachusetts          MA          283,800     1,319,100 
 FirstEnergy - New Jersey               NJ          134,900     1,112,500 
 Eversource - Connecticut               CT          124,100     1,267,700 
 PSEG - New Jersey                      NJ           85,000     2,268,100 
 Exelon - PECO                          PA           55,600     1,635,400 
 Eversource - Eastern Massachusetts     MA           49,600     1,157,200 
 Fortis - Central Hudson                NY           38,700       298,100 
 Avangrid - NYSEG                       NY           38,500       879,000 
 Con Edison - Orange & Rockland       NY, NJ         33,200       299,000 
 Con Edison                             NY           28,700     3,323,500 
 Emera - Nova Scotia Power              NS           23,200       500,000 
 Eversource - New Hampshire             NH           22,800       527,500 
 PSEG - Long Island                     NY           19,900     1,146,900 
 FirstEnergy - Pennsylvania           PA, NY         18,900     2,023,300 
 Avangrid - Central Maine               ME           18,900       612,700 
 National Grid - Rhode Island           RI           15,600       492,600 
 Avangrid - United Illuminating         CT           13,500       334,000 
 Exelon - Atlantic City Electric        NJ           10,200       536,600 
 National Grid - New York               NY            7,200     1,643,500 
 PPL - Pennsylvania                     PA            2,900     1,400,000 
 NB Power                               NB            2,600       394,000 
 Green Mountain Power                   VT            2,500       265,000 
 Emera Maine                            ME            2,300       159,000 
 Exelon - BGE                           MD            1,200     1,282,300 
 PPL - Kentucky                       KY, VA          1,000     1,086,000 
                                                                    
                                      Total      1,034,800          
 
    
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino
Editing by Nick Zieminski and David Gregorio)
Reporting by Scott DiSavino
Editing by Nick Zieminski and David Gregorio
