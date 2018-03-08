FACTBOX-Over 1 million still lack power after U.S. mid-Atlantic storms

March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. mid-Atlantic and northeastern utilities said over 1 million homes and businesses remained without power on Thursday, the day after a snow and ice storm battered the region. The latest storm came as utilities were working to restore power to the remaining 100,000 or so customers left in the dark from a storm late last week. Between the two storms more than 3 million customers were affected in the U.S. Midwest, Southeast, mid-Atlantic and Northeast. The utilities said they expected to restore service to most of the affected customers by the end of the week. Most of the current outages were in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and New York. For a graphic on the outages see - tmsnrt.rs/2Ffuuuv The following lists major outages according to the utilities' websites: Power Company State/Pr Out Now Served ovince National Grid - Massachusetts MA 283,800 1,319,100 FirstEnergy - New Jersey NJ 134,900 1,112,500 Eversource - Connecticut CT 124,100 1,267,700 PSEG - New Jersey NJ 85,000 2,268,100 Exelon - PECO PA 55,600 1,635,400 Eversource - Eastern Massachusetts MA 49,600 1,157,200 Fortis - Central Hudson NY 38,700 298,100 Avangrid - NYSEG NY 38,500 879,000 Con Edison - Orange & Rockland NY, NJ 33,200 299,000 Con Edison NY 28,700 3,323,500 Emera - Nova Scotia Power NS 23,200 500,000 Eversource - New Hampshire NH 22,800 527,500 PSEG - Long Island NY 19,900 1,146,900 FirstEnergy - Pennsylvania PA, NY 18,900 2,023,300 Avangrid - Central Maine ME 18,900 612,700 National Grid - Rhode Island RI 15,600 492,600 Avangrid - United Illuminating CT 13,500 334,000 Exelon - Atlantic City Electric NJ 10,200 536,600 National Grid - New York NY 7,200 1,643,500 PPL - Pennsylvania PA 2,900 1,400,000 NB Power NB 2,600 394,000 Green Mountain Power VT 2,500 265,000 Emera Maine ME 2,300 159,000 Exelon - BGE MD 1,200 1,282,300 PPL - Kentucky KY, VA 1,000 1,086,000 Total 1,034,800 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski and David Gregorio)