FACTBOX-Over 100,000 still without power after U.S. mid-Atlantic storm

March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. mid-Atlantic and northeastern utilities said over 100,000 homes and businesses were still without power on Wednesday after a snow and ice storm battered the region with violent winds late last week. In addition, a new snow storm in the region has caused further outages and slowed restoration efforts following the damage caused last week. More than 2 million customers were affected in the U.S. Midwest, Southeast, mid-Atlantic and Northeast by last week's storm. The utilities said they expect to restore service to most of the affected customers by the end of Wednesday but warned that those in the hardest-hit areas may have to wait until later in the week. Most of the current outages were in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and Maryland. The following lists major outages according to the utilities' websites: Power Company State/Provi Out Now Served nce FirstEnergy - New Jersey NJ 25,600 1,112,500 FirstEnergy - Pennsylvania PA, NY 20,600 2,023,300 Avangrid - NYSEG NY 12,700 879,000 Exelon - PECO PA 11,800 1,635,400 Con Edison NY 9,000 3,323,500 Exelon - BGE MD 7,800 1,282,300 PPL - Pennsylvania PA 7,100 1,400,000 Con Edison - Orange & Rockland NY, NJ 2,700 299,000 AEP - Appalachian Power WV, VA, TN 2,000 1,040,300 PPL - Kentucky KY, VA 1,100 1,086,000 Dominion NC, VA 1,000 2,591,800 Total 101,400 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Bernadette Baum)