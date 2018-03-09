FACTBOX-Over 400,000 still without power after 2nd U.S. northeast storms

March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. mid-Atlantic and northeastern utilities said over 400,000 homes and businesses remained without power on Friday, two days after the second major snow and ice storm in a week battered the region. The latest storm on Wednesday came as utilities had been working to restore power to the remaining 100,000 or so customers left in the dark from a tempest late last week. Between the two storms more than 3 million customers lost power in the U.S. Midwest, Southeast, mid-Atlantic and Northeast. The utilities expected to restore service to most of the affected customers by the end of the week. Most of the current outages were in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut and New York. For a graphic on the outages see - tmsnrt.rs/2Ffuuuv The following lists major outages according to the utilities' websites: Power Company State/Pr Out Now Served ovince National Grid - Massachusetts MA 136,100 1,319,100 FirstEnergy - New Jersey NJ 77,700 1,112,500 Eversource - Connecticut CT 54,300 1,269,300 Eversource - Eastern Massachusetts MA 36,200 1,162,500 PSEG - New Jersey NJ 30,100 2,268,100 Con Edison - Orange & Rockland NY, NJ 29,900 299,000 Con Edison NY 13,100 3,323,500 Avangrid - Central Maine ME 12,800 612,700 Avangrid - NYSEG NY 11,000 879,000 FirstEnergy - Pennsylvania PA, NY 10,800 2,026,900 Exelon - PECO PA 8,600 1,635,400 Avangrid - United Illuminating CT 5,400 334,000 PSEG - Long Island NY 3,800 1,151,100 Fortis - Central Hudson NY 2,200 298,100 National Grid - Rhode Island RI 1,600 492,600 NB Power NB 1,500 394,000 Exelon - Atlantic City Electric NJ 1,000 536,600 Total 436,100 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)