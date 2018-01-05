FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX-Some 123,000 customers without power after snowstorm in Canada/U.S.
January 5, 2018 / 2:51 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

FACTBOX-Some 123,000 customers without power after snowstorm in Canada/U.S.

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Jan 5 (Reuters) - East Coast Canadian and U.S. utilities said about 123,000
homes and businesses were still without power early Friday from the massive snow
and ice storm that battered the Atlantic Coast on Wednesday and Thursday.
    That is down from the roughly 235,000 outages the storm caused as U.S.
utilities restored services after the storm moved north overnight.
    Most of the current outages were in the Canadian provinces of Nova Scotia, New
Brunswick and Quebec.
    In the United States, the biggest remaining outages were in West Virginia,
Virginia and North Carolina.
    The remnants of the giant storm were moving over the Canadian Maritimes and
into the northern Atlantic Ocean.
    
    The following lists major outages according to the utilities' websites,
including some outages in Canada:
        
 Power Company                       State/Province     Out Now          Served 
 Emera - Nova Scotia Power                 NS                85,100       500,000 
 NB Power                                  NB                16,600       394,000 
 Hydro Quebec                              QC                 5,100     4,290,800 
 AEP - Appalachian Power               WV, VA, TN             3,400     1,039,100 
 Dominion                                NC, VA               2,700     2,591,800 
 FirstEnergy - Ohio                        OH                 1,900     2,093,500 
 NextEra - FPL                             FL                 1,300     4,945,500 
 PSEG - New Jersey                         NJ                 1,200     2,268,100 
 Duke - Florida                            FL                 1,000     1,800,000 
 Avangrid - NYSEG                          NY                   800       879,000 
 AES - Dayton Power                        OH                   700       520,000 
 Exelon - BGE                              MD                   500     1,282,300 
 Fortis - Newfoundland Power               NL                   500       262,000 
 Exelon - Pepco                          MD, DC                 400       866,000 
 Southern - Georgia Power                  GA                   300     2,441,300 
 Eversource - Eastern Massachusetts        MA                   200     1,157,200 
 Con Edison                                NY                   200     3,323,500 
 Scana - SCE                               SC                   200       724,300 
 FirstEnergy - New Jersey                  NJ                   200     1,112,500 
 Exelon - Atlantic City Electric           NJ                   200       536,600 
 Avangrid - Central Maine                  ME                   200       612,700 
 Exelon - Delmarva                       DE, MD                 100       516,300 
 Emera Maine                               ME                   100       159,000 
 Hydro One                                 ON                   100     1,300,000 
                                                                                  
                                         Total              123,000               
 
    
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
