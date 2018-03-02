FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Oil report
March 2, 2018 / 3:43 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

FACTBOX-Storm knocks out power to near 1.7 mln in U.S. Mid Atlantic, Northeast

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    March 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Mid Atlantic, Midwest and Northeast utilities said almost 1.7
million homes and businesses were without power on Friday as a snow and ice storm battered the
region.
    That is down from a high near 1.8 million affected by the storm as utilities in the South
and Midwest return customers to service, while the storm knocked out more homes and businesses
in the Northeast.
    Most of the current outages were in Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, Ohio, Michigan and
New York.
    For a graphic on the outages see - tmsnrt.rs/2Ffuuuv
    
    The following lists major outages according to the utilities' websites:
    
 Power Company                        State/Provi    Out Now        Served 
                                          nce                     
 Dominion                               NC, VA          326,500     2,591,800
 Exelon - Pepco                         MD, DC          178,900       866,000
 FirstEnergy - New Jersey                 NJ             95,100     1,112,500
 FirstEnergy - Pennsylvania             PA, NY           91,900     2,023,300
 PPL - Pennsylvania                       PA             86,400     1,400,000
 AEP - Appalachian Power              WV, VA, TN         80,900     1,040,300
 Exelon - PECO                            PA             79,900     1,635,400
 Fortis - Central Hudson                  NY             72,000       298,100
 DTE                                      MI             66,000     2,200,000
 Avangrid - NYSEG                         NY             64,900       879,000
 FirstEnergy - Ohio                       OH             55,600     2,093,500
 National Grid - New York                 NY             54,500     1,643,500
 National Grid - Rhode Island             RI             53,200       492,600
 National Grid - Massachusetts            MA             46,100     1,319,100
 Duke - Carolinas                       NC, SC           41,600     4,040,000
 Rappahannock Electric Co-op              VA             38,800       165,000
 Eversource - Connecticut                 CT             35,900     1,267,700
 Exelon - BGE                             MD             30,600     1,282,300
 Exelon - Delmarva                      DE, MD           27,800       516,300
 Con Edison - Orange & Rockland         NY, NJ           27,200       299,000
 Eversource - Eastern Massachusetts       MA             25,400     1,157,200
 Con Edison                               NY             23,100     3,323,500
 FirstEnergy - West Virginia              WV             18,700       565,300
 PSEG - Long Island                       NY             17,800     1,146,900
 Exelon - Atlantic City Electric          NJ              9,800       536,600
 FirstEnergy - Maryland                   MD              9,700       269,800
 Avangrid - RGE                           NY              8,800       371,000
 PSEG - New Jersey                        NJ              7,800     2,268,100
 Avangrid - United Illuminating           CT              3,000       334,000
 Eversource - Western Massachusetts       MA              2,800       215,500
 Hydro One                                ON              2,200     1,300,000
 PPL - Kentucky                         KY, VA            1,200     1,086,000
 Avangrid - Central Maine                 ME              1,200       612,700
 Hydro Quebec                             QC              1,000     4,298,000
 Southern - Georgia Power                 GA              1,000     2,441,300
                                                                       
                                         Total        1,687,300        
 
    
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Tom Brown)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.