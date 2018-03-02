FACTBOX-Storm knocks out power to near 1.7 mln in U.S. Mid Atlantic, Northeast

March 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Mid Atlantic, Midwest and Northeast utilities said almost 1.7 million homes and businesses were without power on Friday as a snow and ice storm battered the region. That is down from a high near 1.8 million affected by the storm as utilities in the South and Midwest return customers to service, while the storm knocked out more homes and businesses in the Northeast. Most of the current outages were in Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, Ohio, Michigan and New York. For a graphic on the outages see - tmsnrt.rs/2Ffuuuv The following lists major outages according to the utilities' websites: Power Company State/Provi Out Now Served nce Dominion NC, VA 326,500 2,591,800 Exelon - Pepco MD, DC 178,900 866,000 FirstEnergy - New Jersey NJ 95,100 1,112,500 FirstEnergy - Pennsylvania PA, NY 91,900 2,023,300 PPL - Pennsylvania PA 86,400 1,400,000 AEP - Appalachian Power WV, VA, TN 80,900 1,040,300 Exelon - PECO PA 79,900 1,635,400 Fortis - Central Hudson NY 72,000 298,100 DTE MI 66,000 2,200,000 Avangrid - NYSEG NY 64,900 879,000 FirstEnergy - Ohio OH 55,600 2,093,500 National Grid - New York NY 54,500 1,643,500 National Grid - Rhode Island RI 53,200 492,600 National Grid - Massachusetts MA 46,100 1,319,100 Duke - Carolinas NC, SC 41,600 4,040,000 Rappahannock Electric Co-op VA 38,800 165,000 Eversource - Connecticut CT 35,900 1,267,700 Exelon - BGE MD 30,600 1,282,300 Exelon - Delmarva DE, MD 27,800 516,300 Con Edison - Orange & Rockland NY, NJ 27,200 299,000 Eversource - Eastern Massachusetts MA 25,400 1,157,200 Con Edison NY 23,100 3,323,500 FirstEnergy - West Virginia WV 18,700 565,300 PSEG - Long Island NY 17,800 1,146,900 Exelon - Atlantic City Electric NJ 9,800 536,600 FirstEnergy - Maryland MD 9,700 269,800 Avangrid - RGE NY 8,800 371,000 PSEG - New Jersey NJ 7,800 2,268,100 Avangrid - United Illuminating CT 3,000 334,000 Eversource - Western Massachusetts MA 2,800 215,500 Hydro One ON 2,200 1,300,000 PPL - Kentucky KY, VA 1,200 1,086,000 Avangrid - Central Maine ME 1,200 612,700 Hydro Quebec QC 1,000 4,298,000 Southern - Georgia Power GA 1,000 2,441,300 Total 1,687,300 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Tom Brown)