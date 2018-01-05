FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
American Airlines says storm prompts 1,300 flight cancellations
Sections
Featured
Asia currencies to pare 2017 gains but growth to cushion them
Markets
Asia currencies to pare 2017 gains but growth to cushion them
Apple, researchers eye patches to solve Intel chip flaws
CYBER RISK
Apple, researchers eye patches to solve Intel chip flaws
'Game of Thrones' last season set for 2019
Entertainment
'Game of Thrones' last season set for 2019
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 5, 2018 / 12:19 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

American Airlines says storm prompts 1,300 flight cancellations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) said Thursday it and its regional partners have cancelled more than 1,300 U.S. flights due to a massive winter storm.

    The largest U.S. airline said it has cancelled all remaining flights at New York City area airports on Thursday and expects to resume service on Friday. Both of New York City’s major airports are currently closed. The airline has also cancelled all remaining flights Thursday from Boston, Hartford, Connecticut and Providence, Rhode Island.

    Reporting by David ShepardsonEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.