This week in sports: Los Angeles Olympic bid moves forward

The scoreboard at Stub Hub Center displays the 2028 Olympic Games for Los Angeles after the mayor announced an agreement for the city of Los Angeles to host the 2028 Olympic Games from Carson, California U.S. July 31, 2017.

Listen to this week's Keeping Score podcast:

A wrap-up of this week’s sports news:

Ezekiel Elliott suspended: The NFL handed a six-game suspension to Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott after his former girlfriend accused him of domestic assault. The suspension is part of the league’s new policy on domestic violence.

California love: The Los Angeles City Council unanimously voted to move ahead with plans for L.A. to host the 2028 Summer Olympics. A potential contract with the International Olympic Committee includes a $2 billion contribution from the games’ governing body.

Getting punchy: Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather continued his war of words with Conor McGregor this week, ahead of their planned multi-million dollar fight in Las Vegas on August 26. "He's looking forward to getting out there and ending the fight early. I'm looking forward to going out there and ending the fight early. It won't go the distance," Mayweather said.