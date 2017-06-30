This Week in Sports: Legal clouds hang over fantasy sites

Listen to this week’s Keeping Score podcast:

A wrap up of this week’s sports news:

DraftDuel? FanKings?: Online fantasy sports platforms DraftKings and FanDuel were hit with yet another legal setback when the Federal Trade Commission said it would seek to stop a merger between the two groups. On the podcast, sports business expert Rick Horrow outlined the odds of the two companies ever sealing the deal. (Spoiler: It doesn’t look too good.)

One rig to rule them all: New Zealand is already beginning to reap the financial rewards of winning the America’s Cup, with superyacht refitters in the region already seeing an uptick in enquiries. The financial impact from the sailing victory "is up there with Lord of the Rings," Hayden Porter, general manager of the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, told Reuters.

McEn-who?: Alpine skiing champion Lindsey Vonn said this week that she would like the chance to compete against men. “I feel like I need that opportunity as an athlete to be able to see what my true potential is,” Vonn said at the Women’s Leadership Summit at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Any takers?