WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday declared a state of emergency in California due to raging wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of structures and forced thousands from their homes.

A fire crew passes a burning home during a wind-driven wildfire in Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake

In declaring the emergency, Trump ordered the release of federal assistance to bolster the local response to the wildfires in Southern California, the White House said in a statement.