Mattis backs Saudi decision on refueling, says U.S. was consulted

FILE PHOTO: Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis speaks with the media before an enhanced honor cordon arrival of Greek Minister of Defense Panagiotis Kammenos at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis voiced support on Friday for the Saudi decision to end U.S. aerial refueling of Saudi-led coalition aircraft engaged in Yemen’s war and said it was taken in consultation with the U.S. government.

But Mattis suggested a continuing role for the United States in Yemen to help the Saudi-led coalition and Yemeni forces minimize civilian casualties and expand humanitarian efforts.

“The U.S. and the Coalition are planning to collaborate on building up legitimate Yemeni forces to defend the Yemeni people, secure their country’s borders, and contribute to counter Al Qaeda and ISIS efforts in Yemen and the region,” Mattis said in a statement.