FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
In push for Yemen aid, U.S. warned Saudis of threats in Congress
Sections
Featured
Despite furore, Saudis seen on board with U.S. peace efforts
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Despite furore, Saudis seen on board with U.S. peace efforts
Uber agrees to settle U.S. lawsuit filed by India rape victim
Top News
Uber agrees to settle U.S. lawsuit filed by India rape victim
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
India Insight
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 8, 2017 / 10:40 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

In push for Yemen aid, U.S. warned Saudis of threats in Congress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has warned Saudi Arabia that anger in Congress over the humanitarian situation in Yemen could constrain U.S. assistance, as it pushed Riyadh to allow great access for humanitarian aid, a senior U.S. official said on Friday.

“We wanted to be very clear with Saudi officials that the political environment here could constrain us if steps aren’t taken to ease humanitarian conditions in Yemen,” the senior Trump administration official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The official added that “while we have seen progress, we haven’t seen enough. We want to see more in the coming weeks.”

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.