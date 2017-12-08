U.S. calls on Saudi coalition to open Yemeni ports to aid

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Friday called on the Saudi-led military coalition to facilitate the free flow of humanitarian aid to all of Yemen’s ports and through Sana‘a airport, the White House said in a statement.

Washington also condemned the Houthis’ repression of political opponents in Sana’a, including killing former Yemeni president Ali Abdullah Saleh and said political negotiations were necessary to end violence in the country, “free of the malign influence of Iranian-backed militias,” according to the statement. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Andrew Hay)