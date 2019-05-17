Technology News
May 17, 2019 / 11:11 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Exclusive: U.S. says it may scale back some Huawei trade restrictions

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is seen at the high profile startups and high tech leaders gathering, Viva Tech,in Paris, France May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

(Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department may soon scale back restrictions on Huawei Technologies after a recent blacklisting made it nearly impossible for the Chinese company to purchase goods made in the United States, a department spokesperson said on Friday.

The Commerce Department may issue a temporary general license to allow time for companies and people who have Huawei equipment to maintain reliability of their communications networks and equipment, the spokesperson said.

Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below