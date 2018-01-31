FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 9:18 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. Mint American Eagle coin sales fall from prior year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (New throughout; adds data, milestones)
    By Renita D. Young
    NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - January sales of U.S. Mint
American Eagle gold coins fell 50 percent from the same month a
year earlier, the slowest January sales in 10 years, and January
silver coin sales fell to the lowest since 2009, government data
showed on Wednesday.
    The U.S. Mint data showed sales of American Eagle gold coins
totaled 58,500 ounces in January, down 50.2 percent from the
previous year when 117,500 ounces were sold.
    The U.S. Mint sold 3.2 million ounces of American Eagle
silver coins in January, down 37 percent from the year before,
when 5.1 million ounces were sold, according to the data.
    In December, the U.S. Mint reported that annual sales of
silver and gold American Eagle coins dropped to the lowest in 10
years. Coin sales were lackluster despite fears over North
Korea's nuclear ambitions, which stoked safe-haven demand and
helped push spot gold prices        to an annual gain of more
than 10 percent.             

 (Reporting by Renita D. Young; Editing by David Gregorio)
