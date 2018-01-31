UPDATE 1-U.S. Mint American Eagle coin sales fall from prior year

(New throughout; adds data, milestones) By Renita D. Young NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - January sales of U.S. Mint American Eagle gold coins fell 50 percent from the same month a year earlier, the slowest January sales in 10 years, and January silver coin sales fell to the lowest since 2009, government data showed on Wednesday. The U.S. Mint data showed sales of American Eagle gold coins totaled 58,500 ounces in January, down 50.2 percent from the previous year when 117,500 ounces were sold. The U.S. Mint sold 3.2 million ounces of American Eagle silver coins in January, down 37 percent from the year before, when 5.1 million ounces were sold, according to the data. In December, the U.S. Mint reported that annual sales of silver and gold American Eagle coins dropped to the lowest in 10 years. Coin sales were lackluster despite fears over North Korea's nuclear ambitions, which stoked safe-haven demand and helped push spot gold prices to an annual gain of more than 10 percent. (Reporting by Renita D. Young; Editing by David Gregorio)