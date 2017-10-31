FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One dead at University of Utah shooting, police search for suspect
#World News
October 31, 2017 / 6:26 AM / in a day

One dead at University of Utah shooting, police search for suspect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - One person was killed in a shooting at the University of Utah where students were told to shelter in place after a report of shots fired near the campus on Monday, police said.

The university said on Twitter at about 9 p.m. local time that shots were fired at Red Butte Canyon, a research area on the east side of the school in Salt Lake City, Utah.

One person was killed, Salt Lake City Police Department said on Twitter.

Authorities were searching for a male suspect identified as Austin Boutain, 24, who was “considered armed and dangerous,” the department said.

Commuter train services were suspended near the school, local media reported.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Michael Perry

