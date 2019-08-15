U.S. antitrust unit seeks additional information from United Tech, Raytheon

(Reuters) - United Technologies and Raytheon Co have received requests for additional information from the antitrust division of the U.S. Department of Justice related to their $120 billion merger, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The two companies last month were also asked to provide documentary material, the filing showed.

On June 10, United Technologies and Raytheon announced a deal that would intensify the pace of consolidation in the aerospace and defense industry.

The merger is expected to be completed in the first half of next year.