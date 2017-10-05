FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Pratt & Whitney wins $2.7 billion U.S. defense contract -Pentagon
#Regulatory News
October 4, 2017 / 9:19 PM / 12 days ago

CORRECTED-Pratt & Whitney wins $2.7 billion U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show contract is for sustainment of engines on C-17 aircraft, not F-117 stealth aircraft)

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp, has been awarded a $2.7 billion U.S. defense contract for F117 engine sustainment for the C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft, the Pentagon said in a statement on Wednesday.

The contract involves sustainment of engines on aircraft sold to Britain, Canada, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, India and Australia as part of U.S. foreign military sales, the statement said. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh and David Alexander)

