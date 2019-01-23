Money News
United Tech fourth-quarter profit rises 73 percent

The ticker symbol for United Technologies is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Industrial conglomerate United Technologies Corp reported a 72.8 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as the company benefited from a favorable tax rate and the acquisition of aero parts maker Rockwell Collins.

United Technologies’ income attributable to shareholders rose to $686 million, or 83 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $397 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.95 per share.

The company, which makes Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Carrier air conditioners, said net sales rose 15.1 percent to $18.04 billion.

