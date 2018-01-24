FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018 / 11:12 AM / a day ago

United Tech's revenue rises 7 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher sales across its four business units.

The maker of Otis Elevators and Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines said it expected 2018 adjusted earnings in the range of $6.85 to $7.10 per share, up 3 percent to 6.8 percent, from a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $15.68 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $14.66 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)

