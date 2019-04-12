Uzbek leader's daughter named deputy head of state media body

Saida Mirziyoyeva, daughter of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, watches the International Music Festival "Melody of the East" in Samarkand, Uzbekistan August 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov/File Photo

ALMATY (Reuters) - The elder daughter of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has been appointed deputy head of a newly established state agency in charge of communications and media regulation, the agency said in a statement on Friday.

Saida Mirziyoyeva joins a cohort of offspring of Central Asian leaders given senior posts. In neighbouring Kazakhstan, Dariga Nazarbayeva, the eldest daughter of veteran leader Nursultan Nazarbayev, became speaker of the upper chamber of parliament last month following her father’s resignation.

Official sources provide no information on Mirziyoyeva’s age or background, only mentioning that she is married and has three children.

President Mirziyoyev established the agency where she will work in February, tasking it with coordinating communications by state bodies and safeguarding media freedoms.

Mirziyoyev’s second daughter, Shakhnoza, is also a public servant and holds a mid-level post in the ministry of pre-school education. Little is known about Mirziyoyev’s son Alisher other than that he is much younger than his sisters.

Mirziyoyev took over leadership of Central Asia’s most populous nation, with a population of 32 million, in 2016 following the death of President Islam Karimov, who had run it for 27 years.