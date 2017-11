ANKARA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Vakifbank said its net profit fell 14 percent in the third quarter to 700.7 million lira ($182.79 million),

Net fee and commission income rose 44 percent to 356 million lira, Vakifbank said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange. ($1 = 3.8333 liras) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Stephen Coates)