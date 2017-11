BRASILIA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vale SA in a securities exchange filing on Monday denied that it had decided to postpone the sale of a stake in the New Caledonia nickel mine, saying it is continuing to look for a partner.

Reuters reported on Friday, citing sources, that the mining major would postpone the sale for up to a year after initial bids for the assets came in at the lower end of expectations. (Reporting by Jake Spring; editing by Jason Neely)