Brazil's Vale iron ore output hits 2nd-qtr record

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's Vale SA , the world's largest iron ore producer, said on Thursday that second-quarter iron ore output rose 5.8 percent compared with the same period last year, hitting a fresh high for an April-to-June period.

Vale said iron ore production totaled 91.849 million tonnes last quarter, up from 86.823 million tonnes in the second quarter of 2016. It expects 2017 output to be close to the bottom of its forecast of 360 million to 380 million tonnes. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Marta Nogueira; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)