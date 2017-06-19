FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Valeant adds shareholder John Paulson to board
June 19, 2017 / 11:11 AM / 2 months ago

REFILE-Valeant adds shareholder John Paulson to board

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say Paulson joined the board on June 14)

June 19 (Reuters) - Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals said it appointed hedge fund manager and billionaire investor John Paulson to its board.

Paulson, who heads hedge fund Paulson & Co, joined the board on June 14, the company said on Monday.

Paulson & Co is Valeant's largest shareholder with a 5.68 percent stake as of March 31, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

