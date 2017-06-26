FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Hedge fund Paulson & Co declares 6.3 pct stake in Valeant
June 26, 2017 / 8:51 PM / a month ago

REFILE-Hedge fund Paulson & Co declares 6.3 pct stake in Valeant

1 Min Read

(Fixes typo in headline)

June 26 (Reuters) - New York-based hedge fund Paulson & Co on Monday reported a 6.3 percent stake in Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc,.

Paulson, who is Valeant's biggest stakeholder, had a 5.68 percent stake in the company as of March 31, according to Thomson Reuters data. (bit.ly/2rUDJGQ)

Last week, billionaire investor John Paulson, joined the ailing drug company's board as it restructures to repay debt.

Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Edited by Martina D'Couto

