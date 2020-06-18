Amazon, Valentino file joint lawsuit over shoes counterfeiting

The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/Files

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian luxury brand Valentino and Internet giant Amazon have filed a joint lawsuit against New York-based Kaitlyn Pan Group for allegedly counterfeiting Valentino’s shoes and offering them for sale online.

The lawsuit regard’s the fashion group’s iconic Valentino Garavani Rockstud shoes, the companies said in a statement.

Amazon said it had shut down Kaitlyn Pan’s seller account on its platform in September 2019.

“Despite multiple notices of infringement and a cease and desist order, Kaitlyn Pan continues to import, distribute, sell, and offer infringing products on kaitlynpanshoes.com,” it added.

Amazon has long been rumoured to be readying a new luxury fashion site to rival Tmall Luxury Pavilion, owned by Alibaba, but LVMH and other top luxury groups say the risk of counterfeiting is high on such platforms.