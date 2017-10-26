FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2017 / 10:52 AM / a day ago

Refiner Valero Energy Q3 profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp reported a 37.2 percent jump in quarterly profit on Thursday, supported by strong margins and a rise in refining activity after a crippling hurricane season that hurt refiners on the U.S. Gulf coast.

Net income attributable to Valero rose to $841 million, or $1.91 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $613 million, or $1.33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Operating revenue for the world’s largest independent petroleum refiner rose to $23.56 billion from $19.65 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

