MOVES-VAM Global names managing director for MATCO
#Markets News
September 25, 2017 / 12:26 PM / 23 days ago

MOVES-VAM Global names managing director for MATCO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - VAM Global Group, the Luxembourg-based holding company of the VAM Group, appointed Mooneer Salehmohamed as managing director of Mauritius Administration and Trust Co (MATCO) and as general counsel of VAM Group.

Salehmohamed will take charge of MATCO’s head office in Mauritius and was previously a non-executive director on the MATCO board.

He will also be appointed a director in VAM Marketing Ltd and VAM Management Services Ltd. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

