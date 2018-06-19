Varroc Engineering $288 million IPO to open on June 26

(Reuters) - Auto parts manufacturer Varroc Engineering Ltd has set a price range of 965 rupees to 967 rupees a share for an initial public offering (IPO) that will open on June 26, according to a public notice on Tuesday.

A rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

At the upper end of the range, the IPO will raise about 19.55 billion rupees ($287.46 million), the notice added.

The IPO comprises sale offer of up to 1.8 million shares by promoter Tarang Jain, about 16.9 million shares by Omega TC Holdings Pte Ltd and up to 1.6 million shares by Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Credit Suisse Securities (India) are global co-ordinators and bookrunners for the offer, which closes on June 28.

($1 = 68.0100 Indian rupees)