Pope says world should condemn 'very possession' of nuclear weapons
#World News
November 10, 2017 / 2:14 PM / a day ago

Pope says world should condemn 'very possession' of nuclear weapons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis, in some his strongest comments ever on nuclear weapons, said on Friday that the world should condemn not only their possible use but “their very possession”.

Pope Francis looks as he arrives during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

The appeal came at the start of a two-day conference on nuclear disarmament that has brought together 11 Nobel Peace Prize winners, as well as United Nations and NATO officials, discussing prospects for a world free of nuclear weapons.

Addressing the group, Francis spoke of “the catastrophic humanitarian and environmental effects of any employment of nuclear devices” and added:

“If we also take into account the risk of an accidental detonation as a result of error of any kind, the threat of their use, as well as their very possession, is to be firmly condemned.”

Reporting By Philip Pullella; editing by Ralph Boulton

