February 5, 2018 / 7:51 PM / in a day

Russia's Vozrozhdenie says it published list of board candidates in error

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s Vozrozhdenie Bank :

* Bank publishes list of candidates for its board of directors without names of majority owners Dmitry and Alexei Ananyev

* List also includes name of Yury Novozhilov, executive director of pension fund Blagosostoyanie

* Bank says list was published by mistake and will be retracted on Tuesday morning

* The Ananyev brothers held a majority stake in Vozrozhdenie, but have to reduce this holding to 10 percent under terms of a central bank bailout for their other lender Promsvyazbank.

Further company coverage:

Reporting by Moscow Newsroom; Editing by Edmund Blair

