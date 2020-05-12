Vedanta Resources to delist Indian unit

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the logo of Vedanta outside its headquarters in Mumbai, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

(Reuters) - Vedanta Resources Limited said on Tuesday it intends to delist its Indian unit Vedanta Ltd from all exchanges where its shares are listed, as it looks to accelerate simplification of its corporate structure amid the coronavirus crisis.

The company said it was willing to accept shares tendered in the offer at 87.5 Indian rupees ($1.16) per equity share, which represents a premium of 9.9% over Monday’s closing stock price.