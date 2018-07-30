FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 30, 2018 / 4:30 PM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Anil Agarwal given more time to make firm offer for Vedanta Resources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Billionaire Anil Agarwal has been given more time to make a firm offer or walk away from a deal to buy out minority shareholders in Vedanta Resources for 778 million pounds ($1 billion), the London-listed miner said on Monday.

Agarwal’s vehicle Volcan Investments had faced a deadline of 1700 London time (1600 GMT) to declare its intentions towards Vedanta but British regulator the Takeover Panel has granted an extension to Aug. 6 to facilitate financing talks between Volcan and its lenders over its all-cash bid, the miner said.

It comes after Volcan said on July 2 that it planned to offer minority shareholders 825 pence a share to acquire the 33.5 percent of Vedanta that it does not already own and delist the group.

($1 = 0.7613 pounds)

Reporting by Ben Martin; Editing by Susan Fenton

