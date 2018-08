LUSAKA (Reuters) - Vedanta Resources’ Zambian unit said on Thursday work at its Konkola Copper Mine was stopped after one miner was killed in an underground accident to allow for investigations into the incident, the company said.

In July production was halted at the same shaft, shaft 4, after a miner died in an accident.

Vedanta said in June it planned to double copper production at Konkola to 200,000 tonnes in 2019.