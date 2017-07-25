India's Vedanta Q1 consol profit more than doubles

July 25 (Reuters) - Vedanta Ltd, the Indian unit of diversified energy group Vedanta Resources PLC, reported a 102 percent jump in quarterly consolidated profit, driven by better margins across most of the metals the company mines.

Consolidated profit stood at 15.25 billion rupees ($236.76 million) in the quarter ended June 30, compared with 7.54 billion rupees a year earlier, the metals and mining group said on Tuesday. bit.ly/2uwvYsK

Analysts on average expected Vedanta to post a consolidated profit of 16.31 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Shares of the company were up 4 percent as of 0952 GMT. ($1 = 64.4100 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)