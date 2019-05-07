Money News
May 7, 2019 / 11:01 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Vedanta fourth-quarter profit down over 45 percent

A man walks past the logo of Vedanta outside its headquarters in Mumbai, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian miner Vedanta Ltd on Tuesday reported a 45.5 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit compared with the same period a year earlier, when it booked a hefty one-time gain.

Net profit fell to 26.15 billion rupees ($376.87 million) for the three months to March 31 from 48.02 billion rupees a year ago, Vedanta here said.

Last year, the company, controlled by billionaire Anil Agarwal, recorded a gain of 28.69 billion rupees after some asset impairment charges were reversed.

Revenue from operations came in at 230.92 billion rupees, compared with 273.11 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 69.3875 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

