Vedanta posts 47 percent rise in second-profit profit, but misses estimates

REUTERS - Vedanta Ltd (VDAN.NS), the Indian unit of diversified mining group Vedanta Resources Plc (VED.L), posted a 47 percent rise in second-quarter profit, helped by improved commodity prices and higher zinc and copper production.

Profit rose to 20.91 billion rupees ($323.52 million) in the three months through Sept. 30, from 14.24 billion rupees a year earlier. bit.ly/2gXo6u2

Analysts on average expected a profit of 23.26 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Total income grew about 24 percent to 224.66 billion rupees, the company said on Thursday.

($1 = 64.6325 Indian rupees)