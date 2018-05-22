FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
May 22, 2018 / 9:42 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

At least nine dead after police fire on protesters seeking closure of Indian copper smelter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - At least nine died after police fired at protesters calling for closure of a Vedanta Resources-controlled copper smelter in South India, a senior police official told Reuters on Tuesday.

“Nine people have been confirmed dead,” said the official, Kapil Kumar Saratkar.

Scores of protesters in the port city of Thootukudi in Tamil Nadu state set vehicles on fire and threw stones at police on Tuesday, demanding that Vedanta shut the smelter because they claim it is creating environmental problems.

Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Martin Howell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.