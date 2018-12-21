Court orders Vedanta to not reopen copper smelter for a month: petitioner

FILE PHOTO: Police stand guard outside a copper smelter controlled by London-listed Vedanta Resources in Thoothukudi in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Sudarshan Varadhan/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - An Indian court on Friday said Vedanta cannot reopen its copper smelter in Tamil Nadu until it hears a case challenging an order by the country’s environment court which provided relief to the conglomerate, the petitioner in the case said.

The smelter was ordered shut permanently by the Tamil Nadu state government in May following violent protests against its operation, killing 13 and injuring several others.

The case was filed in the Madras high court by anti-Vedanta campaigner Fatima Babu, challenging a decision by the national green tribunal which set aside the state government’s order.

Vedanta did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.