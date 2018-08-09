NGT grants Vedanta conditional access to its copper smelter

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday granted Vedanta Ltd conditional access to its copper smelter in Tamil Nadu, more than two months after the southern state shut the plant down.

Police stand gurad outside a copper smelter controlled by London-listed Vedanta Resources in Thoothukudi in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Sudarshan Varadhan/Files

The court will resume hearing on the case on August 20.

The Tamil Nadu government ordered the permanent closure of the Thoothukudi plant and disconnected its power supply in May following protests that turned violent and culminated in police firing on protesters, killing 13 of them.

The protesters had demanded a permanent shutdown of the plant, which they said was causing air and water pollution. Vedanta says the protests were based on false notions.